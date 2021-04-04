In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued an order directing commercial complexes, cinemas, malls, hotels, restaurants, and parks in Ghaziabad to have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings and allow people only according to their capacity.

The administration has to make sure that proper social distancing is maintained for those who are waiting for their turn for entering the premises. These places have also been directed to arrange a display board at their entry gate so that proper social distancing could be monitored.

Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Govind Puram, Raj Nagar, Indira Puram, Vaishali, Lajpat Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shalimar Garden and Vasundhara are the red zones, as per the letter.

Earlier, the District Magistrate has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals.

