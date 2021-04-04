Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ghaziabad issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines

Ghaziabad issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines

Premium
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospital
1 min read . 11:00 PM IST ANI

  • The administration has to make sure that proper social distancing is maintained for those who are waiting for their turn for entering the premises
  • These places have also been directed to arrange a display board at their entry gate so that proper social distancing could be monitored

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued an order directing commercial complexes, cinemas, malls, hotels, restaurants, and parks in Ghaziabad to have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings and allow people only according to their capacity.

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued an order directing commercial complexes, cinemas, malls, hotels, restaurants, and parks in Ghaziabad to have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings and allow people only according to their capacity.

The administration has to make sure that proper social distancing is maintained for those who are waiting for their turn for entering the premises. These places have also been directed to arrange a display board at their entry gate so that proper social distancing could be monitored.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The administration has to make sure that proper social distancing is maintained for those who are waiting for their turn for entering the premises. These places have also been directed to arrange a display board at their entry gate so that proper social distancing could be monitored.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Govind Puram, Raj Nagar, Indira Puram, Vaishali, Lajpat Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shalimar Garden and Vasundhara are the red zones, as per the letter.

Earlier, the District Magistrate has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.