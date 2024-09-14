Ghaziabad juice vendor arrested for mixing urine in customers’ drinks, locals thrash stall workers

A juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for serving drinks with urine. Locals reacted violently, leading to a viral video. Police discovered a plastic container of urine on-site, prompting further investigation.

Updated14 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Videos of locals thrashing the two shop workers in Ghaziabad have since gone viral on social media.
Videos of locals thrashing the two shop workers in Ghaziabad have since gone viral on social media.

A juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested on Friday for serving drinks laced with urine to customers. The police launched an investigation following complaints from the public and found a plastic container filled with urine on the stall premises. A 15-year-old boy working at the stall has also been detained over the matter.

The incident first came to light after some people noticed the shop owner mixing an yellowish liquid with the fruit juice. A huge crowd had soon gathered around the stall and some people began thrashing the vendor.

 

Videos of locals thrashing the two shop workers in Ghaziabad have since gone viral on social media.

“Urine was being mixed in juice and given to customers in Ghaziabad. Police arrested the shop workers (sic). About one litre of urine was recovered from the shop. The public beat up both the accused,” claimed the caption for the clip posted on X.

ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI on Friday that the police had conducted a search of the juice stall upon getting information. They recovered a plastic container filled with the urine and quizzed the stall owner about it. The accused — identified as Aamir Khan — had been unable to give any satisfactory reply.

The police said further action is being taken in the matter.

The development comes mere months after a Telangana ice-cream vendor was arrested for masturbating and mixing semen into a container of falooda. Videos of his shocking behaviour had gone viral on social media and the vendor was handed over to the police after being caught red-handed by locals. 

Another revolting incident from last year had seen a man accidentally sip on a cup of urine after a Grubhub order went awry. The delivery agent later indicated that he had relieved himself in a cup while on his way…and accidentally handed over the wrong container. The incident took place in the US. 

“When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine,” the man had told a news outlet.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGhaziabad juice vendor arrested for mixing urine in customers’ drinks, locals thrash stall workers

