Ghaziabad man kills wife after fight, lives with body for days, then asks neighbours to call cops
A 55-year-old man killed his wife after an altercation at their house in Ghaziabad. After murdering his wife, he continued to live with her dead body and later admitted publicly in front of the neighbours about his crime
A Ghaziabad man continued to live with the dead body of his wife for four days after strangulating her to death because of an altercation. Days later, he got himself arrested after confessing the crime to neighbours.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message