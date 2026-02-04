Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide note reads, ‘Korea is our life, you can't free us’, says report— What we know so far

Police have recovered a suicide note after three minor sisters allegedly jumped from the balcony of a ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad early Wednesday, as investigators intensify their probe into the role of mobile phone addiction and the influence of an online Korean game, ANI reported.

Here's what police said According to the preliminary information by the Ghaziabad police, the minors used to play an online task-based game.

As reported by ANI, Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon stated that the three minor girls who died in Ghaziabad, after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building, were clearly influenced by Korean culture.

DCP Patil stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture. However, no specific name of any game application was mentioned in the note.

“In the early hours of 4th February, we received information that three girls jumped from a building. They were declared dead at the hospital. We have found a suicide note in the case. From the suicide note, it is clear that the three girls were influenced by Korean culture. No particular app was named. At the time of the incident, the whole family was present in the house, but they were sleeping...” he said.

The incident took place late at night after other family members had gone to sleep, PTI reported, citing officials.

According to a report by NDTV, the three sisters left behind an eight-page note in a pocket diary, in which they apologised to their parents and described their gaming activities.

Written in Hinglish, the note urged their parents to read the diary in full, stressing that everything written in it was true, NDTV reported.

“Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padh lo kyunki ye sab sach hai. (Read everything written in this diary because it’s the truth). Read now! I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa,” the note said.

During the investigation, the police recovered a diary from the girls' stationery containing material related to the incident, PTI reported.

What did the father say? The deceased minors have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Ghaziabad resident Chetan Kumar. The police said the family had five siblings -- four sisters and a brother --” and the father had married twice.

All family members lived together.

“We can't leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can't free us. We are ending our lives,” their suicide note mentioned, minors' father said, as reported by NDTV.

Eyewitness says, ‘they were sitting on the balcony glass...’ An eyewitness, Arun Kumar, told ANI that he saw the girls jump off from the building, and it seemed like one of them planned the jump while the others were trying to save her.

“I saw all three of them jumping. It was so sudden, it occurred before I could have done anything or called anyone. They were sitting on the balcony glass... It was abnormal. It happened at around 2 AM... From what I saw, one of them planned to jump, and the others fell while trying to save her. I called the police and the ambulance...” he said.

The tragedy occurred around 2:15 a.m. last night in the Loni area under the Tila Mod police station limits. The ACP said the girls were rushed to a 50-bed hospital immediately after the incident, where doctors declared them dead.

The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded.