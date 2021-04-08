Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation’ green bond listed on BSE bond platform

“The capital raised will not only enforce financial discipline but also paves way for the Corporation for a bigger fund raising, if needed, in the future. We saw an interest of at least 40 bids attracting a total subscription of Rs401 crore. This had come within minutes on the bid date and that too with a very competitive coupon rate of 8.10%, which is one of lowest in municipal bonds in India. This is also the first-ever green bond issued by any municipal corporation in India," said Mahender Singh Tawar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, in a statement.