{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India over a viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest". The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement within 7 days, according to news agency ANI.

The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India over a viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest". The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement within 7 days, according to news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video that triggered a nationwide reaction, Saifi purportedly says he was attacked by some young men and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', even as the district police responded that he did not make any such allegation in the FIR.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak had said the victim, Abdul Samad, a Bulandshahr resident, had not made any allegation of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram or the chopping up of his beard in his FIR lodged on June 7.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested four more people in connection with the assault on an elderly Muslim man, who had claimed in a purported video that he was attacked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', according to officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police, however, maintained that the attack on Abdul Shamad Saifi on June 5 took place because the accused were unhappy over the 'tabeez' (amulets) sold to them by him, and ruled out any communal angle in the episode.

“Four more accused identified as Himanshu, Anas, Shavez and Babu have been arrested today. The total arrests in the case have now gone up to nine," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police had earlier arrested Kalloo Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar, Adil, Intezaar and Saddam, alias Bauna, all of whom were allegedly involved in the attack on Saifi in the Shaheed Nagar area of Ghaziabad, according to the officials.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}