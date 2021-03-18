In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in Ghaziabad has announced that the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force in the district till May 10.

"Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10th, in view of rising COVID-19 cases & upcoming festivals," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

Guidelines have been issued for multiplexes, shopping malls, educational institutes and hotels. Shopkeepers have been asked not to entertain customers who do not wear face masks.

No gathering of people will be allowed in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials said, adding that the rule would apply to Holi and other festivals. The vehicles carrying idols and the "tazia" would not be permitted to halt on the road, the DM said.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar also invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks at public places, according to an order.

