Ghaziabad shocker: A woman drove over a child who was playing in a society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and fled the spot. The incident happened in on Monday, February 24, at nearly 4:30 pm at the SG Grand Society of Raj Nagar Extension, where the car ran over a 5-and-a-half-year-old child, reported India Today on Wednesday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which was recorded on the CCTV installed in the society.

In the clip doing rounds on social media, a Honda City car enters the society and runs over the child who was playing inside the society. The vehicle's front wheel ran over the child, injuring him. However, the child survived.

The driver was identified as Sandhya, who stopped for some time to check on the child but left the spot later. Reportedly, she was driving her husband Amit's car when the incident occurred.

As per the police, the accident happened due to a momentary distraction of the driver, the report said.

After the mishap, the child's father filed a complaint against the driver at the Nandgram police station. The five-year-old child suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured right thigh and several wounds on his right hand, left leg, and back.

Currently, the child has been admitted to Atlanta Hospital in Vasundhara for further treatment. On the basis of the complaint received, the police have filed a case against the driver under Sections 281 and 125B of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police are further investigating the matter.

