Ghaziabad shocker: Three sisters jump from ninth floor after parents object to online gaming

Three minor sisters allegedly died after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad, as reported by ANI.

The incident occurred around 2 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area, ANI reported.

As reported by PTI, ACP Atul Kumar said, “Today, on 4th February, at around 2:15 AM, we received information through a caller at Bharat City, three minor girls had jumped from the balcony of the ninth floor. At the spot, three girls aged 12, 14 and 16, were found seriously injured. They were taken by 108 ambulance to a hospital, where they were declared dead.”

NDTV reported that the girls allegedly jumped after their parents objected to their online gaming addiction.

They have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). The sisters were reportedly inseparable, sharing daily routines such as bathing, eating, going to school, and sleeping, NDTV reported.

They became addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly a task-based “Korean love game.” Police noted that the girls had also been irregular in attending school.

(With inputs from agencies)