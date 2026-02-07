Ghaziabad triple suicide: Father of deceased minors married to 3 women who are siblings; disturbing details revealed

Ghaziabad triple suicide: Investigation into the shocking suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has revealed disturbing details with the police stating that the sisters were depressed because their father had snatched their phones after observing the sisters were obsessed with the Korean culture, police said.

As per the Ghaziabad police, the minors used to play an online task-based game on their phone.

Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Noida's Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction, late night on Wednesday, 4 February.

What probe revealed? After the girls' father snatched their phones, the minors could not play online games and talk to their Korean friends, the police said, adding that their father later sold the phones.

On the night of the incident, the teens took their mother's phone, but could not access the Korean app on that device. The forensic team, which reached the spot and seized the mobile phone, could not find any access of the Korean app, reported PTI.

Minors' father has three wives Interrogation has confirmed that currently, the teens' father – Chetan Kumar has three wives - Sujata (Nishika's mother), Heena (Prachi and Pakhi's mother) and Tina. All three wives – the teens' mothers are biological sisters.

In 2015, Kumar's live-in partner died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof of a flat at Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad police station area. Later, the police dismissed the case, treating the death as a suicide, Patil told PTI.

All three minor sisters who committed suicide were more attached to their father instead of mothers. That is why they addressed their father in the suicide note, and nowhere they mentioned their mother's name.

On Wednesday, DCP Patil said the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that the minor sisters were influenced by Korean culture. However, no specific game application was mentioned in the note.

The fingerprints, including the handwritten suicide note and the messages, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, the report of which is still awaited, DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil told PTI on Saturday.

Police reveal details about mobile phones Cyber crime teams are trying to track the phones using their IMEI numbers to identify the buyers and recover data linked to the Korean apps, DCP Patil said, adding that the investigation is underway on multiple fronts as police await the forensic science laboratory’s report.

On Saturday, DCP Patil said one mobile phone was purchased by Kumar for Nishika about three months ago, and another for Prachi around 15 days ago.