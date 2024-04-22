As the major fire rages at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a detailed investigation into the causes of the fire, which started on Sunday. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi informed that the situation is under control and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi's remark came a day after a fire started at the Ghazipur landfill site with residents reporting trouble in breathing due to the toxic fumes.

Ghazipur landfill fire | 10 updates

1. "For now, we are waiting for the (Ghazipur landfill) site to cool down. We will set up an inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken," Shelly Oberoi told PTI.

2. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi took cognizance of the fire incident at the Ghazipur landfill site and assured investigation to identify the cause behind the fire.

3. The environment department of the Delhi government has been asked to submit a detailed report within 48 hours outlining the causes of the fire along with plans that can prevent such incidents.

4. Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited the Ghazipur landfill site on Monday and assured the residents that the situation is under control and that smoke will controlled in the next few hours.

5. "As soon as I came to know (about the fire incident), I instructed officers to act and inspect the site. They were here the whole night. It is better now. The situation is better. The smoke will be controlled in the next five hours. We will investigate the matter," she said.

6. The officials have cited extremely hot conditions as one of likely reason behind the fire incident.

7. Delhi Fire Services officials have informed that the fire is continuing and 20 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

8. Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the Ghazipur landfill fire incident and began its investigation.

9. The police have invoked IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) in the case.

10. The Ghazipur landfill in Delhi is one of the largest dumping sites in India which stands over 60 meters in height and covers an area of about 40 acres.

(With inputs from PTI)

