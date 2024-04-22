Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi orders MCD inquiry in Ghazipur landfill fire incident | 10 updates
Delhi news: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi informed that the Ghazipur landfill fire is under control and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry
As the major fire rages at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a detailed investigation into the causes of the fire, which started on Sunday. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi informed that the situation is under control and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry.