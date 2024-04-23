Ghazipur landfill fire: MCD douses 90% of fire, operation still on, FIR registered | Top 10 updates
Ghazipur landfill fire continued on Tuesday morning. Delhi MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi informed that the Ghazipur landfill fire is under control and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry.
Thick plumes of smoke continued to rise at the Ghazipur landfill site on Tuesday morning after a fire break out that caused breathing problems for local people. The Ghazipur landfill fire also triggered a political debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AAP-led MCD with the BJP accusing Kejriwal-led MCD of “criminal negligence".