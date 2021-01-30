OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ghazipur NH-24 closed for commuters: Delhi Traffic Police
New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil near barricades at Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Crowds swelled at the Ghazipur border on Friday as around 1000 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_29_2021_000226A) (PTI)
New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil near barricades at Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Crowds swelled at the Ghazipur border on Friday as around 1000 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_29_2021_000226A) (PTI)

Ghazipur NH-24 closed for commuters: Delhi Traffic Police

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 02:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Both carriageways of NH-24, to and from Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border, have been closed,' informed the Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle

Amid farmers travelling in huge numbers to join anti-farm law protests at the Ghazipur border, the NH-24 highway has been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday.

"Both carriageways of NH-24, to and from Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border, have been closed," informed the Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Barricades are installed along a blocked highway as farmers continue to take part in a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

MHA orders suspension of internet at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders

1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil near barricades at Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Crowds swelled at the Ghazipur border on Friday as around 1000 farmers from western Uttar Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_29_2021_000226A)

Ghazipur NH-24 closed for commuters: Delhi Traffic Police

1 min read . 02:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur border as they observe a hunger strike on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_30_2021_000042B)

Delhi: Internet suspended till 31 Jan at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders amid farmers' protest

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

Novavax Covid vaccine: Hope to launch Covovax by June 2021, says Adar Poonawalla

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

Meanwhile, farmer leaders agitating against the Centre's new agri laws are observing 'Sadbhavana Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday and holding a day-long fast at the various protest sites.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farmer unions -- said the ongoing agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in coming days.

During a press conference on Friday, the leaders slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" their "peaceful" agitation.

The farmer leaders claimed that the number of agitators at all the protest venues including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night.

It also issued precautions to be followed in wake of the COVID pandemic asking the people to wear masks, maintain social distance and keep hand hygiene.

Traffic movement along NH-9 and NH-24 carriageways towards Ghaziabad was earlier opened on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till 4th February to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the farmers' protest.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout