Ghazipur NH-24 closed for commuters: Delhi Traffic Police

Amid farmers travelling in huge numbers to join anti-farm law protests at the Ghazipur border, the NH-24 highway has been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday.

"Both carriageways of NH-24, to and from Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border, have been closed," informed the Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle.

NH-24, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर आने और जाने वाले मार्ग को बंद कर दिया गया है।



Meanwhile, farmer leaders agitating against the Centre's new agri laws are observing 'Sadbhavana Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday and holding a day-long fast at the various protest sites.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farmer unions -- said the ongoing agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in coming days.

During a press conference on Friday, the leaders slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" their "peaceful" agitation.

The farmer leaders claimed that the number of agitators at all the protest venues including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night.

It also issued precautions to be followed in wake of the COVID pandemic asking the people to wear masks, maintain social distance and keep hand hygiene.

Traffic movement along NH-9 and NH-24 carriageways towards Ghaziabad was earlier opened on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till 4th February to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the farmers' protest.

