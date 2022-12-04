GHIAL plans to raise 1,250 cr to prepay USD bonds

As per PTI report, the total Capex has been estimated at ₹6,600 crore. The Capex is planned to be funded through a debt of ₹4,530 crore and the balance through internal accruals. As on September 30, an expenditure of ₹4,710 crore had been incurred while the balance required funds will be met through the unutilized proceeds from the USD bonds (issued in February 2021) of ₹2,187 crore and internal accruals, India Ratings said.

