GHMC election results 2020 Live Updates: TRS overtakes BJP, leads in 65 seats

The counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began in Hyderabad at 8 am today.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the counting at 30 places in the city amid tight security with the help of more than 8,000 personnel.

TRS's Rajkumar Patel wins in Yousufguda division. AIMIM has also managed to win another seat as Hussain Khan wins from Dabeerpura division.

Congress's Sirisha Reddy wins from AS Rao division.

Earlier, former Hyderabad Mayor and AIMIM's Mohammad Majid Hussain won from Mehdipatnam.

As per the latest trends, TRS is leading in 69 of the 150 seats. The BJP is up in 39 seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM leads in 32, Congress in 2.

AIMIM's Majid Hussain wins Mehdipatnam, he was the former Mayor of Hyderabad.

View Full Image AIMIM candidate and former Mayor Majid Hussain.

Thank you Hyderabad and hyderabadis: BJP's Khushbhu Sundar

As the BJP widens lead in GHMC election, party leader Khushbhu Sundar writes on Twitter: "Results of GHMC Elections 2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say...Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye."

Results of #GHMCElections2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say. Complete trust in @BJP4India in @narendramodi ji is for all to see. Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020

'Transformation has begun in Telangana'

Telangana BJP leader D Arvind says, "The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election & now GHMC."

View Full Image Telangana BJP MP D Arvind. (ANI)

"Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change," the Telangana BJP MP added.

Today Hyderabad changes its destiny into '𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗴𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿'

BJP leads in 83 out of 150. #GHMCResultsWithBJP



Congratulations to karyakarta's and Supporters who worked tirelessly for a long.



Kudos to @JPNadda Ji & @AmitShah Ji for their leadership. pic.twitter.com/4pzVczGnZw — Amar Prasad Reddy🇮🇳 (@amarprasadreddy) December 4, 2020

Hyderabad voted for change, says minister Hardeep Singh Puri

On GHMC poll results, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Early trends emerging from Hyderabad indicate a change in popular mood & shape of things to come."

Early trends emerging from Hyderabad indicate a change in popular mood & shape of things to come.



Policies of transformative development are hard to beat & always triumph over hollow populism & fake narrative.#GHMCElectionresults #GHMCwithBJP — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 4, 2020

On initial trends, BJP's BL Santhosh says:

"WELDONE BHAGYANAGAR ......!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana. You made a mark."

After campaigning in the city by regional and national political parties, polling for the GHMC elections was held in 150 wards on 1 December.

Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on 1 December and a fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet) after an error was noticed in the ballot paper during polling.

The polling witnessed around 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) turnout of voters out of the total 74.67 lakh electors.

This time, Hyderabad used ballot papers for the election. The results will likely be known by evening or night.

GHMC polling saw a vociferous campaign

The lead-up to the polling saw a vociferous campaign by the political parties.

Senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign.

The BJP had highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM, however, the ruling TRS, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.

The BJP sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in Hyderabad.

The TRS campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting in the city.

