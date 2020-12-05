GHMC election: Will TRS join hands with MIM to bag Mayor’s post?

Although the TRS has emerged as the single-largest party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal election, it has been left to seek support to retain the Mayor’s post. With victory in only 55 seats, the ruling party in the state also saw a considerable fall from the previous 2016 GHMC municipal poll, when it had won 99 seats.

The results of 149 wards out of the total 150 were declared on Saturday (counting was stopped in one ward on Friday owing to a legal issue). TRS emerged as a clear winner but BJP made substantial gains, from a mere four seats in 2016 to 48 seats this year. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its stronghold, winning in 44 wards.

However, none of the major parties managed to attain the absolute majority of 98 wards, including the strength of ex-officio members, who can participate in voting. The Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs who have their vote in the city are ex-officio members of the GHMC, official sources said.

The strength of ex-officio members as on Saturday has been estimated at 49, though clarity on the matter may emerge when the notification for the Mayoral election is issued. Out of the 49, the strength of TRS is 31. AIMIM has 10 members whereas BJP has three, sources said.

However, the ex-officio members should not have voted six months ago in the same capacity (in a local body) in order to be able to vote now. Some of the ex-officio members of GHMC had voted in suburban municipalitiesearlier and they are not eligible to vote.

According to some analysts, TRS may fall short of about 10 members and need the support of AIMIM. However, the ruling party may also try to keep a distance from the AIMIM as the BJP, during the GHMC poll campaign, had accused the ruling party of having an unholy alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party.

Speaking about the Mayoral post, Owaisi told ANI on Saturday: “Until the State Election Commission does not officially declare the result of the 150 wards in the municipal elections, the question of the mayor and the deputy mayor does not arise. Our party still has not discussed this matter."

He also praised the TRS and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is an “able politician". “GHMC is a part of Telangana but mainland Telangana has a regional aspiration with a different political demography. KCR reflects all of these. TRS is a formidable force in mainland Telangana. KCR should think about the result. He's an able politician," said the AIMIM leader.

