GHMC levies fine on BJP, TRS for unauthorised banners in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued challans to the extent of ₹20 lakh to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while it levied a fine up to ₹3 lakh on TRS, the report said
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party faced fines running into lakhs of rupees for putting up banners, posters, and signboards in Hyderabad without permission of the civic body during the past two days, news agency PTI reported.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued challans to the extent of ₹20 lakh to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while it levied a fine up to ₹3 lakh on TRS, the agency reported. In a bid to dominate, both the rival political parties had put up banners across the city.
So far, the GHMC has issued different notices imposing a fine of ₹20 lakh on the BJP. Similar notices have been also issued to TRS asking them to pay the fine of ₹3 lakh, the news agency said quoting GHMC officials.
"As and when we receive a message from our social accounts, our officials go there and check if the banners are authorised or not. If unauthorised, then we will issue notices to the party concerned," the GHMC officials said.
The civic body said it was receiving several pictures of unauthorized banners and posters through its social media accounts. Responding to the messages, it has started issuing notices asking the parties to cough up the fine within a week, the GHMC said.
The civic body said the fine amount is likely to up if the unauthorized banners and posters in the city by both the political parties continue to stay.
The BJP is having its National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad (July 2-3), and the party has highlighted its campaign across the city by putting up banners, posters, and signboards.
The ruling TRS has propagated its support for Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of Opposition parties for the presidential elections by putting up banners, posters, and signboards.
Sinha, who visited the city on Saturday, was accorded a grand reception. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself received the presidential candidate at Begumpet Airport. He was taken to a meeting place in a rally with thousands of TRS workers riding two-wheelers.
En route to Jala Vihar where he addressed the electorate was turned pink, the TRS’s official colour, with several banners and hoardings.
The GHMC officials said besides online complaints and pictures, the field staff of the civic body also survey their respective areas and levy fines if they found any unauthorized banners.
If both the party do not respond within one week of the notice, the civic body would send another notice and follow it up.
If the unauthorized banner was put by a political party, the notice would go to the general secretary of the party and in individuals case, the GHMC officials would trace the contact details of that person and serve notice, people familiar with the matter said.
