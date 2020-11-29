GHMC polls: This time, mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP, says Amit Shah

Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed at the Begumpet Airport in the city on Sunday for his roadshow.

The Home Minister was given a warm welcome by the BJP leaders on his arrival at the Hyderabad Airport.

Later, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City in Hyderabad and attended a roadshow in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for the GHMC elections.

#WATCH | Home Minister Amit Shah greets BJP workers outside Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/8OqZQYGcZg — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Shah thanked Secunderabad for the immense affection in the roadshow. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister wrote, "Thank you Secunderabad for the immense affection in today’s roadshow. This massive support reflects Telangana’s strong faith in PM @narendramodi and the BJP."

'People angry with TRS, AIMIM alliance'

Addressing a press meet after holding a roadshow, Shah asserted that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS and Owaisi's "alliance". The Union Home Minister has also predicted that this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," says Shah.

Prior to the roadshow, Shah offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City, saying the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining forchange has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," Shah said while speaking to reporters in the city.

"Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this," the Union Home Minister added.

Exuding confidence that the BJP's candidate will become Mayor of the city, Shah alleged Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

"...the way Hyderabad was flooded in the recent rains. ...the way encroachments are increasing and growing due to blessings of a party...The people here are angry and upset with TRS and Owaisi's alliance," Shah alleged.

Shah claimed that the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor.

"The people of Hyderabad should also give BJP an opportunity and we want to free Hyderabad from Nizam culture," the Home Minister said, adding the entire country is marching on the development path under Modi's leadership.

When asked about allegations by the TRS leaders that no central aid was given for relief work in Hyderabad, which was hit by heavy rainfall and flood during October, Amit Shah said that the Modi government has given the maximum amount to Hyderabad.

"Water entered houses of 7 lakh people...Where was Shri Owaisi (All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi) and Shri KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). They were not to be seen. Our party workers, our MPs were among the people to help them out," Shah said.

"Why the water entered the houses was because of the way encroachments were encouraged on Owaisi's behalf. We want to assure the citizens of Hyderabad if BJP wins the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation then all encroachments will be removed and Hyderabad will be made a global IT hub and modern city," Shah added.

Polling for the GHMC elections will be held in 150 wards on 1 December and the results will be declared on 4 December.

In the last GHMC election, the TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

With agency inputs

