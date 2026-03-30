‘Ghost’ in IndiGo flight: Man tries to open emergency exit door, blames supernatural powers

A 26-year-old passenger on an IndiGo flight allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door. It was moments before landing at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday night. He was later booked by police, according to an HT report.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-185, travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi. As the aircraft approached the runway at around 10:20 pm, the passenger allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door.

The pilot immediately executed a go-around. He aborted the landing and returned the aircraft to the air. Later, the flight landed safely at approximately 10:35 pm. The incident triggered panic among the more than 100 passengers on board.

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Officials revealed that the passenger had previously attempted to tamper with the emergency exit. It was shortly after departure from Bengaluru. But, he was restrained by the cabin crew at that time.

After landing, Adnan was handed over to the airline's security, the CISF. He was subsequently handed over to the local police.

During interrogation, he initially claimed he was under "the influence of a ghost". He later said he was unaware that pressing the emergency exit button could open the door.

Based on a complaint filed by an IndiGo security official, he was booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to HT. The section covers acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akash Patel confirmed that a notice had been served to the passenger. The accused is not under custody.

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“After interrogation, a notice was served to the accused passenger. He was later handed over to his parents. Investigations are ongoing,” HT quoted DSP Patel as saying.

The ‘ghost’ defence The claim of being "possessed by a ghost" has been tested in courts across India and beyond. There have been mixed results, depending on the facts of each case.

There was a landmark case, State of Orissa vs Ram Bahadur Thapa (1959). A Nepali man who attacked women, believing them to be ghosts, was acquitted by the Orissa High Court. The court ruled he acted in good faith under a genuine mistake of fact.

Similarly, in Sanjay Nagorao Pote vs State of Maharashtra (2018), a man killed a relative during an exorcism. He was granted the insanity defence under Section 84 of the IPC. The court found he could not comprehend the nature of his act.

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Also Read | Real ghost stories: 5 encounters shared by social media users

However, courts are not always sympathetic. In Mohammed Furkhan vs Maharashtra (2003), a possession claim was rejected. The court found it was used to conceal a criminal motive.

In the historical Hammersmith Ghost Murder Case (1804) in London, a man shot someone he mistook for a ghost. He was convicted of murder despite his honest belief.

In the IndiGo flight incident, investigators are likely to focus on psychological evaluation. It will also consider whether the accused genuinely lacked awareness of his actions.

Courts typically require the accused to prove their state of delusion. Any indication of a hidden motive can result in the defence being dismissed entirely.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.