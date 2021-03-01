Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Modi, says 'proud of leaders like our PM'
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses during an event organised by Gujjar Desh Charitable trust, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Modi, says 'proud of leaders like our PM'

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST Staff Writer

Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust here, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said a person should be proud of his roots.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.

Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust here, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said a person should be proud of his roots.

“I admire several things about a number of leaders... I am from a village and I am proud of it. A big leader, our prime minister, says he is from a village, he used to sell tea.

"We may have political differences, but at least he doesn't hide his reality," the opposition leader said.

Modi had recently profusely praised Azad, who was the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, during the Congress MP's farewell in the Upper House.

An emotional prime minister had recalled how Azad had reached out to him in 2006 after tourists from Gujarat were killed in a terrorist attack and had said the person who will replace the Congress leader will find it tough to match his contribution.

Azad's remarks come a day after he and other 'G-23' dissident leaders, who have been pressing for a leadership change and organisational overhaul in the Congress, gathered on one stage at an event here and said the party is weakening.

