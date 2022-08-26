In a big a blow to Congress party, veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from the primary membership. In a letter to Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs All India Congress Committee (AICC)".

Further Azad wrote, " Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics in 2013...the en tire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him".

Azad was the Union Helath Minister during UPA-2 era. In June 2014, after the National Democratic Alliance won a majority in the Lok Sabha and formed the Union government, Azad was appointed as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Azad's resignation has come days after the veteran political leader resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee and political affairs committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress hours after his appointment.