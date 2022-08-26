Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, resigns from all party posts1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM IST
- Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party
In a big a blow to Congress party, veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from the primary membership. In a letter to Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs All India Congress Committee (AICC)".