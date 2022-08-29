Ghulam Nabi Azad's latest on 'ailing' Congress: 'Taking medicines from compounders, not doctors'2 min read . 03:08 PM IST
There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad said
There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad said
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress on Friday last week, launched fresh attacks on the party and its highest leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. However, he made it clear that he has no intentions to join the BJP as “it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir".
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress on Friday last week, launched fresh attacks on the party and its highest leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. However, he made it clear that he has no intentions to join the BJP as “it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir".
On Monday, Azad said, “I can only give my best wishes to the Congress, but the Congress needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists."
On Monday, Azad said, “I can only give my best wishes to the Congress, but the Congress needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists."
"The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is giving such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party," Azad also said while attacking the party leadership.
"The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is giving such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party," Azad also said while attacking the party leadership.
He also pointed out that Congress's foundation has turned very weak and can fall anytime now and can't revive from that state unless some senior leaders quit the party right away.
He also pointed out that Congress's foundation has turned very weak and can fall anytime now and can't revive from that state unless some senior leaders quit the party right away.
"There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders," he said, while attacking those who have attacked him in the organisation.
"There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders," he said, while attacking those who have attacked him in the organisation.
Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said, "It seems he does not have the aptitude for politics, as we tried to make him into a leader and made many efforts in this regard".
Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said, "It seems he does not have the aptitude for politics, as we tried to make him into a leader and made many efforts in this regard".
However, the leader categorically mentioned that he has no plans to join BJP. "The BJP cannot help me in politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has a separate constituency. Those spreading such misinformation are playing into BJP's hands and this is Congress propaganda against me," he said.
However, the leader categorically mentioned that he has no plans to join BJP. "The BJP cannot help me in politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has a separate constituency. Those spreading such misinformation are playing into BJP's hands and this is Congress propaganda against me," he said.
Azad had quit the Congress on Friday, ending his five-decade association with the party, terming it “comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.
Azad had quit the Congress on Friday, ending his five-decade association with the party, terming it “comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.
The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, had attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad’s DNA had been "Modi-fied".
The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, had attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad’s DNA had been "Modi-fied".
(With inputs from agecies)
(With inputs from agecies)