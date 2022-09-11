Ghulam Nabi Azad says new political party to be announced in 10 days

Meanwhile, he lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets. Criticising the party, Azad said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," as per ANI report.