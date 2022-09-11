Ghulam Nabi Azad says new political party to be announced in 10 days

Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood
Following quitting the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that he will announce a new party in ten days. While addressing a meeting in Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We will announce a new party in ten days." It is important to note that Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.
"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party, according to news agency ANI report.
"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added then. Azad said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added.
Meanwhile, he lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets. Criticising the party, Azad said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," as per ANI report.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister held his first public meeting at Sainik Colony in Jammu. "I thank everyone who supported me through their resignations, WhatsApp messages and other mediums from across the country since I resigned from the party. I have served the Congress party holding every position for last 53 years, but never received this much of love even when I am not on any position," Azad said.
