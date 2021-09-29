Amid crisis in Punjab, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene an urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that one of his senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state. He referred to the leadership crisis and infighting in Punjab Congress.

He said the senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi last year will continue to reiterate their demands. “We are not ‘Jee Huzoor 23’. It is very clear. We will keep talking. We will continue to reiterate our demands," said Sibal, one of the twenty-three leaders who wrote to the Congress president, demanding a slew of organizational reforms.

He said every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic, he added.

“We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them," Sibal said.

His statement came just a day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief over some administrative differences with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Backed by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Sidhu was appointed as PPCC chief in July.

“A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there... Congress should ensure that they remain united," Sibal said in an apparent reference to the differences among the state leaders.

In August last year, Azad and 22 other senior leaders sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, including full-time president. He had sent the letter to Gandhi first on 9 August and then a reminder on 17 August 17.

