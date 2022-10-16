Giant python rescued from school bus in Uttar Pradesh. Watch what happens1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 09:40 PM IST
A giant python was rescued from a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. As per reports, the python had eaten a goat and later was hiding under the seat of the bus of Ryan Public School parked at the stands.