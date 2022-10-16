Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Giant python rescued from school bus in Uttar Pradesh. Watch what happens

1 min read . 09:40 PM ISTLivemint
The video of python getting rescued by Forest Department officials has gone viral on social media.

The python had eaten a goat and later was hiding under the seat of the bus of Ryan Public School parked at the stands.

A giant python was rescued from a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. As per reports, the python had eaten a goat and later was hiding under the seat of the bus of Ryan Public School parked at the stands.

City Magistrate Pallavi Mishra said, as quoted by NDTV, the massive python sneaked inside a school bus belonging to Ryan International School in Raebareli.

After receiving the information, a team of rescuers from the forest department reached the spot. The official said because of the weekend, the school was closed and no one was injured during the incident, she adds

The video of python getting rescued by Forest Department officials has gone viral on social media.

