Gift cards, mileage points not virtual digital assets: Finance ministry

New Delhi: Gift cards and mileage points given under promotional schemes are not virtual digital assets for the purpose of the new tax regime introduced in Finance Act 2022, finance ministry said in an order.
The clarification aims to help those who hold these assets as well as professionals in complying with the new tax regime for virtual digital assets.
The government had introduced a new tax regime for virtual digital assets in the Finance Act of 2022 that provided for a 30% tax without any set-off for losses and without deductions other than cost of purchase. The new regime also provided for a TDS of 1% tax on payment for transfer of virtual digital asset to a resident.
The ministry said in a notification issued on Thursday that certain benefits will be excluded from the definition of virtual digital assets. These are gift card or vouchers, being a record that may be used to obtain goods or services or a discount on goods or services; mileage points, reward points or loyalty card, being a record given without direct monetary consideration under an award, reward, benefit, loyalty, incentive, rebate or promotional program that may be used or redeemed only to obtain goods or services or a discount on goods or services, subscription to websites or platforms or application.
The ministry also clarified in a separate order the kind of non-fungible tokens covered under the new tax regime. Last month, the government had clarified on how the TDS provision would apply on virtual digital assets. This TDS provision is implemented under a new provision added to the Income Tax Act, section 194S. The provision insists that in certain cases, for example where the payment for the transfer of the digital asset is in kind, it has to be ensured that the tax is paid before making such payment in kind.
