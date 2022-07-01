Gift cards, mileage points not virtual digital assets: Finance ministry

The ministry also clarified in a separate order the kind of non-fungible tokens covered under the new tax regime. Last month, the government had clarified on how the TDS provision would apply on virtual digital assets. This TDS provision is implemented under a new provision added to the Income Tax Act, section 194S. The provision insists that in certain cases, for example where the payment for the transfer of the digital asset is in kind, it has to be ensured that the tax is paid before making such payment in kind.