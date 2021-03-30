New Delhi: The growing gig economy in India may triple to 24 million employment opportunities in the short run, and is likely to service 90 million jobs in eight to ten years in the non-farm sector.

The transaction value of these gig works could be over $250 billion, a new report by consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation showed. Gig workers currently are young, low skilled and secondary income provides in families but gradually there will be a shift towards better paid and more productive work, the report said.

Besides, the growth of gig may increase participation of women in the workspace, a constant pain point in Indian labour market. Post the pandemic-induced lockdown, more women have been without work for several reasons, including retrenchment and growing family responsibilities.

“We estimate that the gig economy has the potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India’s non-farm economy alone, transact over $250 billion in volume of work, and contribute an incremental 1.25% approximately to India's GDP over the long term," then report said.

The gig economy will comprise both existing jobs that migrate to gig platforms, as well as new jobs that are created in the economy. The net new jobs will result from better market transparency (ability to match demand-supply), greater efficiencies in delivery (lower cost), and growing demand, the report said.

“The gig economy presents an opportunity for India to drive job creation and economic growth. Technology platforms operating at-scale within an ecosystem of information and services can help unlock efficiencies, bring demand-supply transparency, and drive greater formalization and financial inclusion," said Rajah Augustinraj, principal at BCG and the lead author of the report.

“During the lockdown, we saw a steady increase in the number of gig workers in India. People who had lost jobs were finding gig opportunities closer to home. The gig economy has the potential to help people in the unorganized sector learn new skills and help them build a better quality of life for themselves and their families," said Rahil Rangwala, Director India Programs at Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

In a video interaction, Augustinraj said while gig and platform jobs will evolve with time and there would be several layers in the gig economy, a portion of it will be high skilled and well paid. Even within sectors, for example, in oil and gas, MSMEs and healthcare, there will be demand for high-skilled gig workers.

Of the 90 million gig jobs, nearly 35 million could be skilled and semi-skilled jobs. Household demand for gig workers will be high both in the short run and in the long term, the report further said.

The report said gig works will be available across segments, but construction, manufacturing, retail, and transportation and logistics will be the four largest industry sectors and could together have around 70 million ‘gigable’ jobs.

Gig work is gradually gaining acceptance in the Indian labour market, indicating the growing flexibility in workspace. The new labour codes passed by Parliament, have mentioned about gig workers and talks about making provision for their social security. The union budget 2021-22 also proposed to create a database of gig workers for better tracking and devising policies for their welfare.

The report said while companies who are using workers from gig platforms need validation of worker's identity and background verification for safety, they also demand quality assurance, credential validating work experience and work history. Competitive pricing of gig services and pricing models are also a talking point among recruiters. In contrast, gig workers demand transparency, availability of work and timeliness of payment from the recruiters.

