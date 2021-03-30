Gig economy may service 90 mn jobs in non-farm sector

“During the lockdown, we saw a steady increase in the number of gig workers in India. People who had lost jobs were finding gig opportunities closer to home. The gig economy has the potential to help people in the unorganized sector learn new skills and help them build a better quality of life for themselves and their families," said Rahil Rangwala, Director India Programs at Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

