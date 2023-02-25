Gig workforce witness 5X demand growth after mass layoffs: Report
Due to its short-term contracts or temporary labour with flexibility and freedom of workculture but no job security, India's gig economy is the sector of the workforce that is expanding at the fastest rate. Due to the agility, skill set, and lower cost of freelancers, organizations in today's digital age are altering their business models to draw in an increasing number of them. The Taskmo Gig Index (TGI) demonstrates that the post-layoff employment market is seeing tremendous growth in hiring demand for the Indian gig economy.
