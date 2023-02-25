Gig workforce witness 5X demand growth after mass layoffs: Report

According to a Taskmo study, the platform's user base grew by 21% last month, while demand from recruiters saw a 5X spike in January 2023. While metro cities continue to retain the growing momentum for gig workers, it is encouraging to observe that prominent recruiters have established their roots throughout Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Indore, Bhopal, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Vadodara, which are picking up their route to gig jobs. Since that companies are extending their geographic reach outside metro areas by establishing additional offices in smaller towns, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have noticed an uptick in the demand for gigs. Using a tech-driven strategy, recruiters are going above and beyond to entice applicants from smaller cities, offering multilingual assistance, job tracking and monitoring tools, as well as payment simplicity. Furthermore, since many occupations may now be performed remotely, location is no longer a deciding factor.