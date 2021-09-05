1 min read.Updated: 05 Sep 2021, 09:44 PM ISTLivemint
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began in 2015
The competition ‘celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it,' its founders say
The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have revealed the final 42 images for its 2021 competition, which include a laughing vine snake from India.
"We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe, said" Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, the co-founder of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it," he added.
The finalists include a mix of animals listed below.