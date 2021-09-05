OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Giggling seal to dancing bear, check out finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photo awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have revealed the final 42 images for its 2021 competition, which include a laughing vine snake from India.

"We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe, said" Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, the co-founder of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. 

“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it," he added. 

The finalists include a mix of animals listed below.

Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
View Full Image
Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
Andrew Mayes/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Andrew Mayes/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Nicolas De Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com
View Full Image
Nicolas De Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Check out all the finalist photos for 2021 here.

