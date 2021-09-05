The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have revealed the final 42 images for its 2021 competition, which include a laughing vine snake from India.

"We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe, said" Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, the co-founder of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it," he added.

The finalists include a mix of animals listed below.

View Full Image Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

View Full Image Andrew Mayes/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

View Full Image Nicolas De Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Check out all the finalist photos for 2021 here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.