Home >News >India >Giggling seal to dancing bear, check out finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photo awards

Giggling seal to dancing bear, check out finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photo awards

Martina Novotna/Comedywildlifephoto.com
1 min read . 09:44 PM IST Livemint

  • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began in 2015
  • The competition ‘celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it,' its founders say

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have revealed the final 42 images for its 2021 competition, which include a laughing vine snake from India.

"We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe, said" Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, the co-founder of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. 

“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it," he added. 

The finalists include a mix of animals listed below.

View Full Image
Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Andrew Mayes/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Andrew Mayes/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Nicolas De Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Nicolas De Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com
Click on the image to enlarge

Check out all the finalist photos for 2021 here.

