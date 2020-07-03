Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial

Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Philip Blenkinsop , Reuters

The move comes just a week after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead for the drug produced by Gilead Sciences to be use in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who are also suffering from pneumonia and require oxygen support