India thanked American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences on Saturday for gifting another 25,600 vials of Remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Grateful to @GileadSciences for gift of another 25,600 vials of Remdesivir that arrived in Mumbai this morning," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a tweet.

Grateful to @GileadSciences for gift of another 25600 vials of Remdesivir that arrived in Mumbai this morning. pic.twitter.com/3hI1keuiu2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 8, 2021

Gilead Sciences, the developer of antiviral drug Remdesivir, on Wednesday, had sent more than 1.5 lakh vials to India.

Last month, Gilead spokesperson had told Sputnik that it will provide all its licensing partners in India with the technical support for the addition of new manufacturing facilities but will not send any more specialists there.

India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.