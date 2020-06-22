Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients next month

Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients next month1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
Gilead Sciences said it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August
BENGALURU : Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August.
The drug is currently used intravenously and an inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier administration outside hospitals, the company said in a statement.
