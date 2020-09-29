Gilgit-Baltistan election: India protests Pak's move, calls it cosmetic exercise

The Indian statement comes after Pakistan announced that elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on 15 November. In a ruling earlier this year, the Pakistan Supreme Court had allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct polls in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorising the prime minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects, PTI said.