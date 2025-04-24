Giorgia Meloni speaks to PM Modi, strongly condemns Pahalgam attack; expresses Italy’s support in fight against terror

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meloni conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

She also expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism.

“PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts,” added Jaiswal.