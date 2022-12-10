Giriraj Singh calls for need-based skill mapping of India’s youth

Singh stressed on the need to explore means to see how best the traditional trades can be integrated with electronic, education and training, IT & BPO and tourism
New Delhi: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has called for need-based skill mapping for employment and training to India’s youth, mainly in the rural areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has called for need-based skill mapping for employment and training to India’s youth, mainly in the rural areas.
Noting that the quality of job training is important, the minister stressed on the need to explore means to see how best the traditional trades can be integrated with electronic, education and training, IT & BPO and tourism and hospitality sectors to create more employment opportunities for the youth in the country.
Noting that the quality of job training is important, the minister stressed on the need to explore means to see how best the traditional trades can be integrated with electronic, education and training, IT & BPO and tourism and hospitality sectors to create more employment opportunities for the youth in the country.
The Minister was speaking after opening the new campus of the National Academy of Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSET) - NAR at Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru on today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Minister was speaking after opening the new campus of the National Academy of Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSET) - NAR at Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru on today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh said, the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes - RSETIs have a significant role in building India into a major human resources hub and added that RSETIs have trained 44 lakh youths of which nearly about 31 lakh candidates have settled so far.
Singh said, the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes - RSETIs have a significant role in building India into a major human resources hub and added that RSETIs have trained 44 lakh youths of which nearly about 31 lakh candidates have settled so far.
The minister also informed that of the total candidates trained, about 29 lakhs are women candidates, over 66 %, which proves that RSETIs are giving lot of importance to “Women Empowerment".
The minister also informed that of the total candidates trained, about 29 lakhs are women candidates, over 66 %, which proves that RSETIs are giving lot of importance to “Women Empowerment".
Singh cited a United Nation’s report that says in the coming 20 years, India’s work force would grow by 32% while the overall global manpower would dip by four per cent. He said that RSETIs are following up with the Banks and Financial Institutions to make available required credit to the trained candidates for their successful settlement.
Singh cited a United Nation’s report that says in the coming 20 years, India’s work force would grow by 32% while the overall global manpower would dip by four per cent. He said that RSETIs are following up with the Banks and Financial Institutions to make available required credit to the trained candidates for their successful settlement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“14.28 lakh trained candidates were credit linked and the cumulative credit disbursed is to the tune of Rs.7200 crores. The average level of credit linkage of RSETI trained candidates is 51%," the Minister added.
“14.28 lakh trained candidates were credit linked and the cumulative credit disbursed is to the tune of Rs.7200 crores. The average level of credit linkage of RSETI trained candidates is 51%," the Minister added.