Giriraj Singh challenges Rahul Gandhi to a debate on MGNREGA, dismisses his 'wild allegations'
Dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of MGNREGA fund cuts in this budger, Union Minister Giriraj Singh challenged him of an open debate on the issue
Dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charges related to MGNREGA, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday that both allocations for the scheme and asset creations under it during the Narendra Modi government were more than the previous UPA dispensation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×