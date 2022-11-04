Giriraj Singh unveils Panchayti Raj's rural development agenda booklet

On Friday, the booklet ‘Agenda for Members of Panchayati Raj Institutions for Rural Development’ was unveiled by Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh unveiled the booklet ‘Agenda for Members of Panchayati Raj Institutions for Rural Development" on Friday.
“Through this booklet, information about all the schemes such as MGNREGA, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Awas Yojna- Grameen, PM Gram Sadak Yojna, etc. will be available to the representative and the general public. This Book will soon be brought in regional languages," said the Ministry of Rural Development in a press release.
The Minister said that the booklet will be made available at each Gram Panchayat in the country. “It can form the basis for an informed discussion on the different schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development among members of the Gram Panchayats. This book will help everyone including the elected members of Gram Panchayats in understanding the schemes and their eligibility, which will further strengthen transparency and public participation."
Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, N. N. Sinha said that the booklet will also be helpful to the officers of the Government of India who are working in the area of the rural development.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.