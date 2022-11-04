Giriraj Singh unveils Panchayti Raj's rural development agenda booklet

The Minister said that the booklet will be made available at each Gram Panchayat in the country. “It can form the basis for an informed discussion on the different schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development among members of the Gram Panchayats. This book will help everyone including the elected members of Gram Panchayats in understanding the schemes and their eligibility, which will further strengthen transparency and public participation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}