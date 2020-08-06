Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Comptroller & Auditor General

Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India, a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

Murmu had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir yesterday.

"...the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,"the notification said.

Murmu had been replaced by former union minister Manoj Sinha as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by president Ram Nath Kovind.

Murmu, 60, belongs to the 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service and is from the Gujarat cadre. He was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Rajiv Mehrishi was the CAG, before Murmu and his tenure began on 25 September 2017.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated