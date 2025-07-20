'Girl critical, on oxygen support': AIIMS Delhi on airlifted 15-year-old from Odisha after miscreants set her on fire

The 15-year-old girl from Odisha who was set ablaze by miscreants, is in critical condition, and on oxygen support at AIIMS Delhi's Burn ICU. She was airlifted from Bhubaneshwar to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday afternoon, for her treatment.

“A patient with 75% burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at AIIMS New Delhi at 4:20 PM. She is currently admitted to the Burn ICU in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition,” said a statement by AIIMS Delhi.

The girl was set on fire by three unidentified youths while she was on her way to a friend’s house on Saturday morning, in Odisha's Puri district. Following the gruesome incident, she was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar.

At AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, the minor was on oxygen support, from where she was referred to the national capital on Sunday, for further treatment.

‘Minor is mentally and physically traumatised' Before shifting the patient to the national capital, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Executive Director told reporters that the 15-year-old girl needs cardiovascular care.

“She sustained 70-75 percent burns. She is mentally and physically traumatised. She needs cardiovascular care," TOI quoted AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas as saying.