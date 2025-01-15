A government official was apprehended by the police this week after running his car over three minor girls while drunk — killing one and leaving the others seriously injured. The incident took place in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Monday. The Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh was nabbed by officials after attempting to flee the scene.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.