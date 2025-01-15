A government official in Uttarakhand was arrested for running over three minor girls while intoxicated, resulting in one death and serious injuries to the others. The incident occurred in Nainital, and the Assistant Block Development Officer attempted to escape the scene before being caught.
A government official was apprehended by the police this week after running his car over three minor girls while drunk — killing one and leaving the others seriously injured. The incident took place in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Monday. The Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh was nabbed by officials after attempting to flee the scene.