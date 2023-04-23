Accused arrested:

SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar said they found the body of the victim. in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused. The police have arrested a 20-year-old man. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother. Both accused were sent to 14-day police custody.