Girl raped, murdered in North Dinajpur; accused arrested, post-mortem report out2 min read . 06:37 AM IST
- The Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal
Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday after a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kaliagunj.
Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday after a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kaliagunj.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal.
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the police didn't allow the BJP MLAs to meet the victim's family. He also accused the police of "diluting" the evidence. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the district police chief's office demanding action against the culprits after meeting the victim's family.
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the police didn't allow the BJP MLAs to meet the victim's family. He also accused the police of "diluting" the evidence. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the district police chief's office demanding action against the culprits after meeting the victim's family.
The Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.
The Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.
Clashes broke out between the locals and police after the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj. Police and security personnel were seen on the spot. Tear gas and force were used to disperse an unruly mob.
Clashes broke out between the locals and police after the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj. Police and security personnel were seen on the spot. Tear gas and force were used to disperse an unruly mob.
Several shops and e-rickshaws were burnt by the mob which demanded the arrest of the culprits before the situation was brought under control.
Several shops and e-rickshaws were burnt by the mob which demanded the arrest of the culprits before the situation was brought under control.
Locals also put up road blockades using burnt tyres, and pelted stones at policemen.
Locals also put up road blockades using burnt tyres, and pelted stones at policemen.
SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar said they found the body of the victim. in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused. The police have arrested a 20-year-old man. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother. Both accused were sent to 14-day police custody.
SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar said they found the body of the victim. in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused. The police have arrested a 20-year-old man. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother. Both accused were sent to 14-day police custody.
The victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. "Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," said SP North Dinajpur.
The victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. "Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," said SP North Dinajpur.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter and said it would send a fact-finding team to conduct an inquiry. The child right body also alleged that the Chief Secretary of the state and the North Dinajpur Collector are not responding despite the body informing them about the incident.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter and said it would send a fact-finding team to conduct an inquiry. The child right body also alleged that the Chief Secretary of the state and the North Dinajpur Collector are not responding despite the body informing them about the incident.
The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted into the matter.
The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted into the matter.
"A detailed action taken must be apprised to the Commission within three days," the women's body added.
"A detailed action taken must be apprised to the Commission within three days," the women's body added.