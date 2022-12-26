Girlfriend attends boyfriend’s exam while he enjoys vacation in Uttarkhand1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:28 PM IST
College authorities caught the woman appearing for her boyfriend in the exam held in October this year.
A woman in Gujarat took relationship goals to another level for all the wrong reasons when she appeared as a dummy candidate in the third-year B.Com examination in place of her boyfriend. The 24-year-old was caught attending the examination while her boyfrind was reportedly on a vacation to Uttarakhand.