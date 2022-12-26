A woman in Gujarat took relationship goals to another level for all the wrong reasons when she appeared as a dummy candidate in the third-year B.Com examination in place of her boyfriend. The 24-year-old was caught attending the examination while her boyfrind was reportedly on a vacation to Uttarakhand.

TOI reported that according to officials, they learned during questioning that the woman and her boyfriend have known each-other since they were in school. Later, the woman admitted that she had altered the hall ticket using a computer, swapping out her boyfriend's image for one of her own. She took a printout of it so that she could enter the examination hall.

However, the college's administrators discovered the woman trying to sit in the the exam in place of her boyfriend for the exams in October tthis year. The woman's act might jeopardise her career.

According to reports, the man failed the third-year B.Com exams on a regular basis, and the woman then showed up as a dummy candidate for him.

A committee at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate entrusted with the responsibility to investigate the matter called the man after the woman was caught. The man responded that he was in Uttarakhand at the time of the incident.