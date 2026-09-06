'Girlfriend may give 0% interest': FD advertisement on Chennai Metro was flagged by DMK MP triggers row

A fixed-deposit-related advertisement displayed on a metro in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, has become a political flashpoint in the southern state after DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said it 'portrays women as objects'.

The advertisement promoting financial investments by a co-operative credit society, THECOS, drew a comparison between its interest rates and those supposedly offered by a girlfriend.

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‘Girlfriend may give 0 per cent interest’ The institution said that a “girlfriend may give 0 per cent interest”, using the remark to draw attention to the returns available to its customers.

The DMK MP shared a snapshot of the advertisement displayed on the metro and questioned how the Chennai Metro Rail administration had permitted such an advertisement.

“An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women," Thangapandian said.

"It is questionable how the Chennai Metro Rail administration permitted such an advertisement. I request that this advertisement be removed immediately and appropriate action be taken to prevent such advertisements from appearing in the future," it added.

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The advertisement also drew a response from AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, who called for legal action against those responsible.

Sathyan objected to the language used in the advertisement, saying such messaging crosses the line of acceptable expression. He maintained that freedom of expression cannot be used by advertisers as a justification for making degrading comments about people based on their gender.

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“I am at a loss of words looking at the content. This is clearly outraging the modesty of a woman, which is punishable under the law. Just because an ad gives you the freedom of expression doesn’t mean that you can go to the extent of demeaning somebody based on gender," he said.

He further questioned the practice of using deliberately provocative statements as a way of generating public interest and attracting attention to an advertisement.

“Collecting eyeballs doesn’t mean that you have the right to demean somebody. Catching eyeballs doesn’t mean that you can use derogatory messages about a gender or another person. It is not acceptable," he said.

Who placed the advertisement? The organisation behind the advertisement is also identified as the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employee's Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (TTCECS).

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The society describes itself as a "trusted financial institution serving the economic needs of transport employees across Tamil Nadu."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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