Girls clinch 8 out of 10 top spots of UP public service exams1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:26 PM IST
In a first, eight women figured on the top 10 list of the State's civil services exam organised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the results of which were declared on Friday.
